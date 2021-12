This year’s festive season will be totally different to last year, according to Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, who noted that “shops are open, the market is working, there is turnover and jobs are being maintained.”

Speaking to Skai TV on Monday, he stressed that shops were open on Sunday, and that “the market is doing amazingly well.”

“Ermou [Street] was full of people, as well as other shopping centers,” he said.