TV satire show fires co-host following ‘revenge porn’ allegations

The Radio Arvyla team of Christos Kiousis, Giannis Servetas and Antonis Kanakis decided to fire Stathis Panagiotopoulos (right) from the show.

A popular Greek TV satire show has fired one of its four co-hosts after allegations surfaced that he had shared intimate images of his ex-partner on porn websites.

“Stathis Panagiotopoulos is no longer part of Radio Arvyla,” announced key host Antonis Kanakis in Monday’s episode of the popular show.

“We express our regret for the woman involved and for what she experienced,” Kanakis said, adding that he and his team were “very sorry that the man we have worked with all these years would do something like this.”

Earlier on Twitter, an anonymous post alleged that Panagiotopoulos had posted intimate videos and photos of an ex-partner on a porn website, in a case of so-called “revenge porn.”

The woman has pressed charges against Panagiotopoulos, the post continued.

A trial has been set up for early 2022.

ANT1 TV, the channel hosting the show, issued a statement.

“ANT1 has always condemned and will always condemn unequivocally, abusive behaviors, acts and practices that insult human dignity and privacy. The station applauds the quick reflexes and the determination shown by Antonis Kanakis, who made the decision to remove Stathis Panagiotopoulos from the staff of the shows of “Radio Arvyla” and “VINYLIO”,