NEWS

Two children die in house fire in northwest Athens

two-children-die-in-house-fire-in-northwest-athens

Two children died in a house fire in the impoverished northwestern Athens suburb of Kamatero on Tuesday, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) has reported.

According to the report, firefighters called in to extinguish the blaze in the rooftop apartment of a two-story house on Ithakis Street recovered the bodies of two boys, aged 12 and 13.

The blaze was reported at 9.15 a.m. and the fire service responded with five trucks and 15 firefighters. 

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Fire Death
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

State will pay for volunteer firefighter’s funeral, ministers say

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

apartment-explosion-kills-two-in-patissia
NEWS

Apartment explosion kills two in Patissia

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

3-migrants-die-in-greece-after-fire-in-abandoned-building
NEWS

3 migrants die in Greece after fire in abandoned building

[InTime News]
NEWS

Journalist Giorgos Trangas, 72, dies after battle with Covid-19