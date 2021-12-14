two-children-die-in-house-fire-in-northwest-athens

Two children died in a house fire in the impoverished northwestern Athens suburb of Kamatero on Tuesday, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) has reported.

According to the report, firefighters called in to extinguish the blaze in the rooftop apartment of a two-story house on Ithakis Street recovered the bodies of two boys, aged 12 and 13.

The blaze was reported at 9.15 a.m. and the fire service responded with five trucks and 15 firefighters.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.