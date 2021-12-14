NEWS

Greek, US Coast Guard sign MoU on maritime security, operations, training

[Alexandros Beltes/AMNA]

The Greek and US Coast Guards signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding strengthening collaboration on maritime safety and operations, maritime security, border control and information sharing, fisheries inspection and control, protection of the marine environment and training.

“The signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the US Coast Guard and the Greek Coast Guard is an important step towards even closer cooperation, which has long been the pursuit of both,” Minister of Shipping Yiannis Plakiotakis said at the event.

“The cooperation of the two coastguards will contribute to the stability and safety of navigation in the Mediterranean region,” said US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt.

