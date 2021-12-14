NEWS

New KINAL leader shuffles parliamentary group leadership team

[InTime News]

New Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis has announced his proposed reshuffle of the party’s parliamentary group on Tuesday in a speech to his party’s MPs. For as long as Androulakis is not a member of the Hellenic Parliament, this new leadership team will be called upon to represent the party in house debates and ensure that the parliamentary group stays united.

Specifically, Androulakis put forward Michalis Katrinis for the position of parliamentary group president, with Evaggelia Liakouli being named parliamentary group secretary.

Additionally, Kostas Skandalidis will retain his position as parliamentary representative.

