mega-vaccination-center-opens-in-southern-athens-to-meet-jab-demand

A new vaccination mega center was inaugurated in the southern Athenian suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday, as Greek health authorities aim to boost capacity amid a surge in the demand for jab appointments in recent weeks.

The center, which will open to the public on Wednesday, can serve 1,500 to 1,800 people per day in 16 vaccination stations, and will be manned by 50 nurses and staff from the Hellenic Red Cross and the Armed Forces.

The new center was created within an existing school building on the corner of Epaminonda and Archimidous Streets.

Health authorities have previously announced that another 24 stations willbe added at the mega vaccination center of Peristeri as of December 18.