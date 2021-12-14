man-arrested-for-murder-of-estranged-wife

Police in Thessaloniki on Tuesday arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of his estranged wife.

On Monday, a 55-year-old woman was gunned down outside a cake shop in the village of Nea Madytos, about 75km east of the city. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

Witnesses to the shooting initially said the perpetrator was a woman.

Police said the killer was wearing a long jacket with a hood, which may have confused eyewitnesses.

After his arrest, the 56 year old told police where he had hidden the murder weapon.

He will now appear before a prosecutor.

Reports suggest this is the 17th killing of a woman by a partner or ex-partner in Greece in 2021. (AMNA, voria.gr, thessnews.gr)