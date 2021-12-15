Athens, Madrid seek to avoid misunderstandings

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares attends a news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias following a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Greece and Spain will create a mechanism of direct communication between their respective foreign ministries to facilitate better contact but also to avoid misunderstandings, especially regarding issues such as Turkey.

This was agreed on Tuesday in Athens by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his visiting Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares. The meeting was requested by Albares about a month ago, after strong reactions in Athens to statements by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Ankara, where – in addition to significant investments in Turkey – he essentially announced the expansion of cooperation in the armaments sector.

However, Albares noted Tuesday that “Greece can be sure that Spain will always work within the framework of European laws and decisions.” He also said his country is “clearly in favor of a constructive dialogue between Greece and Turkey, based on European and international law.”

He stressed that “Greece knows that it can rely on Spain as a friend and ally and partner country.”