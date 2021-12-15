cavusoglu-accuses-greece-of-violating-demilitarization-regime

Turkey has once more accused Greece of breaching the demilitarization provisions of the 1923 Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament that Greece has violated the demilitarized status of the eastern Aegean islands since 1960, adding that Greek sovereignty over these islands remains dependent upon demilitarization.

Cavusoglu then referred Turkish lawmakers to the letter sent by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late September.