NEWS

Cavusoglu accuses Greece of violating demilitarization regime

cavusoglu-accuses-greece-of-violating-demilitarization-regime

Turkey has once more accused Greece of breaching the demilitarization provisions of the 1923 Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told parliament that Greece has violated the demilitarized status of the eastern Aegean islands since 1960, adding that Greek sovereignty over these islands remains dependent upon demilitarization.

Cavusoglu then referred Turkish lawmakers to the letter sent by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late September.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
pair-of-turkish-fighter-jets-fly-over-greek-aegean-islets
NEWS

Pair of Turkish fighter jets fly over Greek Aegean islets

[AP]
NEWS

No boost in Qatari funds to Turkey, amid economic turmoil

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey slams Cyprus over exploration license for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says also plans steps with Egypt, Israel after UAE visit

dismay-with-madrid-policy
NEWS

Dismay with Madrid policy