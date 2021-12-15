NEWS

Turkish financial crisis a threat to regional stability, Greek PM says

turkish-financial-crisis-a-threat-to-regional-stability-greek-pm-says

Turkey’s currency crisis poses a risk to the stability of the wider region, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt in which he urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to shun policies that undermine peace between the Aegean neighbors.

“The fact that Turkey is faced with a financial crisis is not to our satisfaction as it could destabilize the broader region,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis appeared to criticize Turkey for tensions between the two countries, while describing Turkey’s casus belli (cause for war) if Greece extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, as it reserves the right to do so under international law, as “incomprehensible.” He nevertheless made an overture for rapprochement. 

“We rely on reason when dealing with each other. We are not the ones dreaming of grandeur lost. Let’s start looking at the future and not the past,” he said.

The Greek premier also expressed his wish for greater German support in Athens’ problems with Turkey.

Berlin, he said, should act as a “neutral” bystander. “We belong to the same European family,” he said.

 

Turkey Politics
READ MORE
A vendor sells Turkish flags with the portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkey, in a street market at the Eminonu district in Istanbul, Oct. 21, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]
ECONOMY

Brawls, shouting erupt in Turkish parliament amid budget talks

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan attacks Cyprus over exploration license

Pope Francis arrives at the Apostolos Varnavas Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia, Friday. [AP]
NEWS

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

[AP]
NEWS

Athens remains on edge over Turkey developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters at a Republic Day ceremony at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, on Friday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Jerusalem Institute notes Ankara threat

erdogan-turkey-to-snub-libya-conference-if-greece-cyprus-or-israel-participate
NEWS

Erdogan: Turkey to snub Libya conference if Greece, Cyprus or Israel participate