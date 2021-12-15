justice-ministry-mulls-harsher-penalties-for-revenge-porn

The Justice Ministry is considering introducing new, stricter legislation for crimes relating to the illegal sharing and distribution of sensitive personal information, whether on the Internet or through other means. According to sources available to ‘Kathimerini’, the ministry is considering upgrading the act to a felony, which will also entail stricter penalties for those found guilty.

The current legislation classifies the specific act, with a few exceptions, as a misdemeanour and for criminal charges the victim must take the initiative and press charges. According to the same sources, the penalties will be even harsher when the act of sharing revenge porn concerns an underage victim. This is part of the wider legal framework protecting minors and socially vulnerable groups, where additional efforts to protect the victims and punish the perpetrators are deemed necessary.

These reforms are being considered in the aftermath of allegations against TV presenter Stathis Panagiotopoulos, who is accused of leaking sexually explicit videos and photos of his ex-partner. The ex-partner had sued the TV presenter over two years ago, with the trial being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.