Travellers from UK, Denmark will need negative PCR test

Travellers from the United Kingdom and Denmark will need to procure a negative PCR test to enter Greece as of this Sunday, along with their vaccination certificate, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

People who stayed in these two countries for less than 48 hours are exempt from testing. The test must be taken 48 hours before the trip.

The measure is part of an effort to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry said, adding that it will take effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday.