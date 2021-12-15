NEWS

Coronavirus: 4,801 new cases, 77 deaths

coronavirus-4-801-new-cases-77-deaths
[Reuters]

The situation eased on all fronts on Wednesday with decreases across all three important metrics. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 4,801 new cases, 77 deaths, and 683 intubated patients. In comparison, EODY’s report on Tuesday revealed 5,736 cases, the second highest death toll of 130, and 700 intubations.

Most of those intubated (553 or 80.97%) are their unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (130 or 19.03%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,017,445, with the total number of deaths over the same period reaching 19,553.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded 1,486 cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki reporting 817.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
travellers-from-uk-denmark-will-need-negative-pcr-test
NEWS

Travellers from UK, Denmark will need negative PCR test

The cover of the book ‘No! You Will Not Get in Our Nose,’ with information on the coronavirus and safety tips for schoolchildren. A copy of the book was burnt by anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 deniers at a rally in Halkida on Evia on Monday, recalling a darker periods. The act was decried by its illustrator in comments to Kathimerini.
NEWS

Book burning stunt decried

[SOOC]
NEWS

Study sounds alarm over hospital mortality rate among Covid-19 patients

[AP]
NEWS

Vaccination of children aged 5-11 starts

[AP]
PANDEMIC COST

Daily record smashed with 130 Covid deaths

[Kostas Tsironis/AMNA]
NEWS

Mega vaccination center opens in southern Athens to meet jab demand