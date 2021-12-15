NEWS

19 petrol bombs found outside Thessaloniki university building

[astynomia.gr]

Police officers found a total of 19 petrol bombs stashed in an open area near the building of the new Chemistry lab of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Wednesday. 

It is not yet known who hid the Molotov cocktail bottles in that area.

The bottles were confiscated and will be sent to the Sub-Division of Criminological Investigations of Northern Greece for further investigation while the Security Directorate of Thessaloniki has opened an inquiry, police said.

Crime
