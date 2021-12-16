Omicron cases rise to 17 in Greece; variant to eventually become dominant

People are seen queuing outside stores on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on the first day of the relaunch of retail trade, on Monday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

Greek health authorities have confirmed 17 cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the country, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said Thursday.

The variants were identified in the regional units of Lassithi, Athens central sector, Iraklio and Laconia and covered specimens from the period 6 November to 13 December.

Speaking about Omicron at a regular briefing on Thursday, Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, said “it is clear” it will eventually become the dominant variant in all countries, noting that it already accounts for 50% of new cases in London.

She said Omicron re-infects people who have already become ill, while “there is a risk of getting sick, even if we have done both doses [of a vaccine].”