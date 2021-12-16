NEWS

Omicron cases rise to 17 in Greece; variant to eventually become dominant

omicron-cases-rise-to-17-in-greece-variant-to-eventually-become-dominant
People are seen queuing outside stores on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on the first day of the relaunch of retail trade, on Monday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

Greek health authorities have confirmed 17 cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the country, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said Thursday.

The variants were identified in the regional units of Lassithi, Athens central sector, Iraklio and Laconia and covered specimens from the period 6 November to 13 December. 

Speaking about Omicron at a regular briefing on Thursday, Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts, said “it is clear” it will eventually become the dominant variant in all countries, noting that it already accounts for 50% of new cases in London.

She said Omicron re-infects people who have already become ill, while “there is a risk of getting sick, even if we have done both doses [of a vaccine].”

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 4,696 new cases, 96 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

Tsiodras decries political exploitation of science after study row

People, some of them wearing face masks against the spread of coronavirus, walk at the Christmas decorated Syntagma square in Athens, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Health expert warns of Covid surge after holiday season

[AP]
NEWS

Greece demands Covid-19 PCR tests from all visitors

alarm-sparked-by-study-into-hospital-deaths
NEWS

Alarm sparked by study into hospital deaths

Acrobats dressed as super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Stickers and superheroes: Greece and EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11