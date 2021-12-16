Zefyri: Police investigate armed ‘show of force’ video

A video has emerged on social media showing young people in the western Attican suburb of Zefyri participating in an apparent armed “show of force.”

The videos, recorded outside a house in the area, show youths holding weapons and firing into the air.

It is believed the incident was intended to send a message to members of rival gangs based in neighboring Ano Liossia.

Police sources said that that incidents like the one posted on social media are an almost daily occurrence.

They are investigating whether the “show of force” is related to an armed attack that took place a few days ago in a cafe on Filis Avenue that belongs to one of the most powerful families in the area.

It is also believe that there is disquiet in the area that police activity is aimed at removing drug addicts and not at arresting the drug dealers who live and work there.

Police are understood to be seeking closer cooperation with the local prosecutor’s office so that they can intervene immediately in the event of similar incidents.