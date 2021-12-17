digital-platform-aims-to-cut-more-state-bureaucracy

As part of the effort to digitally transform public sector services, the Digital Governance Ministry on Thursday presented the so-called National Register of Procedures, which will lay out in detail the necessary steps to complete transactions with the state, including required documents and how they will be submitted.

The project, which is expected to be launched in pilot form in the first half of 2022, is among the digital initiatives under way that also include the National Program for the Simplification of Procedures, the Bureaucracy Observatory and the National Policy for Administrative Procedures, promoting transparency, economic development and the most efficient service to citizens and businesses.

It will be accessible both to members of the public and civil servants and will go a long way toward reducing time-consuming, patience-testing and confusing bureaucracy which has become a byword for transactions with the public sector.