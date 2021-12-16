cretan-pharmacist-arrested-for-issuing-bogus-rapid-test-results

Police in the Cretan capital of Iraklio arrested a 62-year-old pharmacist on Thursday after receiving complaints that he was issuing bogus rapid test results.

According to sources, when a plainclothes police officer entered the pharmacy at 11 a.m. order to take a rapid test, the pharmacist asked him for his AMKA national insurance number so he could enter a negative test result into the online platform.

No test was conducted.

The pharmacist charged €7 for the fake test.

The local pharmacists’ association said they would initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. (neakriti.gr)