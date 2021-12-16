NEWS

TV show hosts sue ex-colleague

tv-show-hosts-sue-ex-colleague

Three days after the firing of a satire TV show co-host over a case of “revenge porn,” his three former colleagues have filed a lawsuit against him.

The three seek “redress for moral and material damages” suffered by themselves and the show from the actions of Stathis Panagiotopoulos, who had co-hosted the popular TV show “Radio Arvyla” for 14 years.

Panagiotopoulos has been accused by his former girlfriend of posting nude photos and videos of hers at a porn site without her consent. A trial has been set for early next year.

His co-hosts have been caught in a social media blowback without, so far, any facts backing up accusations of their abetting Panagiotopoulos’ behavior.

