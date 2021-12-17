arms-search-operation-underway-in-western-attica

Members of Greece’s elite counterterrorism unit EKAM were on Friday conducting an illegal arms search operation in the western Attica suburb of Zefyri.

The operation comes after videos emerged on Facebook and Instagram showing young residents holding weapons and firing into the air.

The videos were seen as a message to members of rival gangs based in the wider area of Ano Liosia. There is also speculation that the move is related to an armed attack a few days ago in a cafe on Filis Street in Athens that belongs to one of the most powerful families in the area.