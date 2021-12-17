thessaloniki-prosecutors-order-investigation-into-anti-vaxxer-vigilante

Prosecutors in Thessaloniki have called on police to investigate allegations that a member of the self-styled “Guardians of the Constitution” group entered a citizens’ information centre (KEP) and demanded to see the vaccination certificates and rapid test results of employees.

According to reports, the man, after he was refused entry to the KEP because he failed to produce the required Covid certification, accused the staff of committing “high treason” before proceeding to demand to see their certificates and results.

In an attempt to calm the man down, the manager of the KEP produced his own vaccination certificate and personal details.

Last week, anti-vaxxer vigilantes from the same group tied and forced a school principal into a car in northern Greece last week and dragged him to a local police station.

Eleven members of the group were subsequently arrested. On Monday they appeared before a prosecutor. The suspects face charges of abduction, gang participation, disrupting a public service and violating measures designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. [AMNA]