prosecutors-to-consider-tsiodras-lytras-study

Members of the medical staff treat Covid-19 positive patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sotiria hospital, in Athens, November 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Prosecutors will use an academic study on hospital patient numbers and the mortality of patients in intensive care in an existing investigation into the country’s ICU, it was reported on Friday.

The study, by professors Sotiris Tsiodras and Theodoros Lytras, found the mortality of severely ill Covid-19 patients in Greek hospitals is negatively affected by the high numbers of patients in hospital, as well as by regional differences in the quality of care.

The study by the two scientists will be included in the case file already being put together by prosecutors on hospital conditions and the availability of ICUs.