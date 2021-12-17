Covid: 4,766 new cases, 85 deaths, 684 intubated

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Health authorities announced 4,766 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 4,696.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 85 deaths, compared to 96 on the previous day.

There were 684 patients on ventilators, eight less than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 82.6% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,026,902 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 19,736 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the 4,766 new cases, 16 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 178 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,087 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.