NEWS

Covid: 4,766 new cases, 85 deaths, 684 intubated

covid-4-766-new-cases-85-deaths-684-intubated
A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

Health authorities announced 4,766 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, up on Thursday’s figure of 4,696.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 85 deaths, compared to 96 on the previous day.

There were 684 patients on ventilators, eight less than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 82.6% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,026,902 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 19,736 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the 4,766 new cases, 16 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 178 infections are related to travel from abroad and 3,087 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 38 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Members of the medical staff treat Covid-19 positive patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sotiria hospital, in Athens, November 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]
NEWS

Prosecutors to consider Tsiodras-Lytras study

People walk in front of a Christmas decorated electronic store at Syntagma square in Athens, December 15. [AP]
NEWS

Soaring infections rattle Europe, fuel dread about holidays

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

greece-further-amends-covid-travel-rules-for-foreigners
NEWS

Greece further amends Covid travel rules for foreigners

[Nick Oxford/Reuters]
NEWS

Authorities sound alarm over infections

political-discord-as-omicron-spreads
NEWS

Political discord as Omicron spreads