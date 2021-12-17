Gov’t to expand border fence with Turkey by 26km, minister says

The government will expand the border fence with Turkey in the country’s northeast by 26km, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told MPs on Friday.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affair, he said in addition to repairing the existing fence near the town of Kastanies in northern Evros, 26km of additional fencing would be erected at selected locations in the wider area around Feres town.

He said the measures would protect Greece’s border and prevent illegal migratory flows.

“What happened in Evros in March 2020 is now known to everyone. It was not a spontaneous attempt by illegal migrants and refugees to enter Greek territory, but an organized operation by the Turkish authorities, which, using illegal immigrants, had the clear intention to massively violate Greek borders,” he said.

Theodorikakos said that from April to the end of November, 143,472 people were prevented from entering Greece, compared to 98,798 people in the same period last year.

To cope with the increased migratory pressures, and to increase the deterrent effect, the border force would be increased by 550 people, 250 of whom will be stationed in Alexandroupoli and the rest in the three regional units of Eastern Macedonia.