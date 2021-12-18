storm-carmel-brings-snow-to-attica

A low-pressure system named Storm Carmel was pounding Greece as of Friday, bringing low temperatures, stormy winds and even snowfall to southern and central parts of the country.

Since early Saturday morning, snow had already covered areas in northwestern Attica, such as Vilia, Ippokratios Politia and Parnitha, as well as Parnassos, Agoriani, and parts of the island of Evia.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) said the sharp drop in temperature brought about by the arrival of polar air masses from the north, which are expected to affect the region through December 20.

Meteorologists say high levels of precipitation (rain and snow) are forecast for Evia, eastern Viotia, the northern parts of Attica and Crete. Thunderstorms will occur in the coastal areas of the Central and Southern Aegean along with light hail locally.

In Attica, the snowfall will be limited to over 300 meters of altitude in the western and northern parts of the prefecture, while in the other areas there will be rainfall. In the northern suburbs there will be snowfall or sleet at an altitude of about 300 meters, with snowfall expected at over 400-500 meters.