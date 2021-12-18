Pierrakakis: Trikala takes lead in adoption of smart technologies

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis visited on Friday the city of Trikala, one of two Greek cities along with Athens to pilot the digitization of cities and citizens’ services through the European project Harmony, and said hailed it as a paradigm that serves as a model for the entire country.

The minister said he was most impressed by the mayor and the city council’s “seal for innovation, change and new initiatives.”

Mayor Dimitris Papastergiou, Pierrakakis and his deputies Giorgos Georgantas and Thodoris Livanios, and General Secretary Leonidas Christopoulos took a tour of e-Trikala SA’s control room.

There they saw maps of smart traffic lights, the city’s lighting system of the city and water supply network, parking stations and environmental data including the level of water at local rivers.

At the central square of Trikala, the officials were given more details on initiatives, including use of an electric bike by people with special needs, an open-air market (“laiki agora”) with Wi-Fi capabilities, an information pavilion and a defibrillator.

On the bridge over the river Litheos, Papastergiou also used his cellphone to shut down water flow at the waterfall.