KINAL leader says he wants ‘new relationship of trust’ with citizens

[Intime News]

Newly elected leader of Movement for Change (KINAL) party Nikos Androulakis said he aspires to a new relationship of trust with citizens, in his first interview to Ta Nea newspaper published on Saturday.

“Current conditions require a real movement, not a new party bureaucracy, we want a new relationship of trust with the citizens. A party that is united, credible, assertive, autonomous,” he pointed out.

Describing his political strategy, KINAL’s leader noted that he has received a strong mandate to help the party grow further and be “a leading political force, with a social democratic governance proposal.”

He also added that the era when KINAL “had to say who it will side with is ending, irrevocably.”

[AMNA]

Politics
