PM dismisses call for early elections, says he would win anyway

In a retort to a call for his resignation by the leader of the main opposition in Parliament on Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said if elections were held today, New Democracy would win again.

“If there is a politician in the country who would have a real benefit from early elections, it would not be you, Mr. Tsipras, but me,” Mitsotakis said, addressing SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, during the final day of the parliamentary debate on the 2022 state budget.

“In the past there were several opportunities for me to go to early elections when the result for our party would be better than the 2019 elections. I did not do it, we are not the same.”

He said the great advantage for Greece and “its source of prosperity” is its political stability.

“Elections will be held on time, at the end of four years, whether you ask for them or not,” he added.