Resilient cities project kicks off in Athens, Crete

The first park has already been created in Maroussi.

The municipalities of Maroussi in northern Athens and Iraklio on Crete are spearheading a project for improving urban green infrastructure management and making cities more resilient to the effects of climate change.

Backed by the European Union and run by the Ministry of Environment and the Institute of Mediterranean Forest Ecosystems, the LIFE GrIn Project seeks to create a blueprint for the cities of tomorrow based on the results from a series of concrete actions at the two municipalities.

These include creating new green spaces and making smarter choices with trees and bushes that provide more shade, absorb more CO2 and require less water and maintenance.

According to Giorgos Karetsos, the head of research at the institute, studies will also be carried out on the towns’ existing green infrastructure, on their climates and on how these have changed in the past 30 years.