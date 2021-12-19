new-scooper-aircraft-to-be-delivered-in-next-few-months

Greece is expected to take delivery within the next few months of two out of seven new firefighting aircraft, whose acquisition is outlined in an agreement signed earlier this month between its Civil Protection Ministry and the European Commission.

The two new aircraft are amphibious Canadair scoopers. Being paid for exclusively with EU funds, they will belong to the RescEU civil protection mechanism but will be based permanently in Greece.

The Commission launched an effort to create a European-wide firefighting fleet in September, in the wake of a summer of devastating wildfires in Greece and other parts of the bloc.