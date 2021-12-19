NEWS

New scooper aircraft to be delivered in next few months

new-scooper-aircraft-to-be-delivered-in-next-few-months
[InTime News]

Greece is expected to take delivery within the next few months of two out of seven new firefighting aircraft, whose acquisition is outlined in an agreement signed earlier this month between its Civil Protection Ministry and the European Commission.

The two new aircraft are amphibious Canadair scoopers. Being paid for exclusively with EU funds, they will belong to the RescEU civil protection mechanism but will be based permanently in Greece.

The Commission launched an effort to create a European-wide firefighting fleet in September, in the wake of a summer of devastating wildfires in Greece and other parts of the bloc.

Fire
READ MORE
[Facebook]
NEWS

Apartment block blaze in Athens suburb

[Prime Minister’s Office]
NEWS

New road will transform northern Evia, Mitsotakis says

two-children-die-in-house-fire-in-northwest-athens
NEWS

Two children die in house fire in northwest Athens

[Intime News]
NEWS

Elderly woman in Patras found dead in burned apartment

victim-groups-protest
MATI DOCUMENTARY

Victim groups protest

A firefighter from Slovakia tries to extinguish a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Aug 10. [AP]
NEWS

European firefighters to be repositioned in Greece in pilot project this summer