freedom-pass-issued-this-year-will-be-valid-until-june-30

Young adults aged 18 to 25 years old who have received the first or only dose of a Covid vaccine by December 31 will be issued with a so-called Freedom Pass, a digital card credited with 150 euros by the state, which can be spent on transportation and various tourism and leisure activities.

Freedom Passes issued by the end of this year will be valid until June 30, the government clarified after conflicting reports suggesting that new cards would be issued for people who already have one in the new year.

Last week, the government said it was extending Freedom Passes by six months until next summer to help holders make full use of their credits. The scheme has already benefited more than half a million people.