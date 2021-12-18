NEWS

Freedom Pass issued this year will be valid until June 30

freedom-pass-issued-this-year-will-be-valid-until-june-30
[kathimerini.gr/ Loukas Velidakis]

Young adults aged 18 to 25 years old who have received the first or only dose of a Covid vaccine by December 31 will be issued with a so-called Freedom Pass, a digital card credited with 150 euros by the state, which can be spent on transportation and various tourism and leisure activities.

Freedom Passes issued by the end of this year will be valid until June 30, the government clarified after conflicting reports suggesting that new cards would be issued for people who already have one in the new year.

Last week, the government said it was extending Freedom Passes by six months until next summer to help holders make full use of their credits. The scheme has already benefited more than half a million people.

Vaccine
READ MORE
pfizer-says-pandemic-could-extend-through-2023
NEWS

Pfizer says pandemic could extend through 2023

Medical workers move a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Athens’ Sotiria, a coronavirus referral hospital, in a photo from February 9. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]
NEWS

Pandemic showing signs of slowing

[AMNA]
NEWS

Bishop to sue anti-vaxxers who labelled him ‘sell-out, antichrist, mason’

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

Irene Katsotourchi, the sole resident of Kinaros. [Christina Georgiadou]
NEWS

Sole resident on tiny Aegean isle gets the Covid shot

Acrobats dressed as super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Stickers and superheroes: Greece and EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11