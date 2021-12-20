NEWS

Pharmacist to appear before court over bogus certificates

A pharmacist in Iraklio, Crete, is due to appear before a court on Monday following his arrest for issuing bogus certificates of a negative coronavirus test.

The 59-year-old was arrested last week after giving an undercover police officer posing as a customer an official certificate falsely claiming that he had given him a rapid test and that the result was negative.

The pharmacist reportedly demanded 7 euros for the certificate and was paid with a marked 10-euro bill that officers found in his possession shortly after when they made the arrest.

