PM announces new measures to stem energy cost

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced three new relief measures on Saturday to help households, businesses and farmers tackle the spike in energy prices.

Speaking at the final day of the parliamentary debate on the 2022 state budget, he announced an additional increase in state subsidies for electricity bills for December, a further 40% reduction in natural gas bills for this month, and the subsidization of the biggest portion of recalculated agricultural energy tariffs from the months of August to December.

