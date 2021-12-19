NEWS

Health minister rules out general lockdown but not other measures

Health minister rules out general lockdown but not other measures
[InTime News]

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Sunday ruled out a new general lockdown but stated that the government will enforce any measure necessary, ahead of the projected spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“Our current approach is that measures should be primarily directed towards the unvaccinated. We are trying to keep to this approach,” said the minister during an interview with MEGA channel, while also highlighting the critical importance of increasing the vaccination rate.

The minister also revealed that the Delta variant is still the predominant strain in Greece, but he said experts estimate that Omicron will prevail. He pointed out that the government has put in place some travel restrictions, including requiring a negative test for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers entering Greece, to stall its spread and allow for more people to get vaccinated.

