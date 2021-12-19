stores-remain-open-for-christmas-shoppers-on-sunday

Shops and supermarkets will remain open for shoppers throughout Greece on Sunday, the last Sunday before December 25.

Department stores, large chains and supermarkets will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while recommended opening hours for smaller retail stores are from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Next week, during the run-up to Christmas, retail stores will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, while on Friday, December 24, they will close at 6 p.m.

Shops across Greece will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26. [AMNA]