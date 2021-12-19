NEWS

Stores remain open for Christmas shoppers on Sunday

stores-remain-open-for-christmas-shoppers-on-sunday
[InTime News]

Shops and supermarkets will remain open for shoppers throughout Greece on Sunday, the last Sunday before December 25.

Department stores, large chains and supermarkets will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while recommended opening hours for smaller retail stores are from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Next week, during the run-up to Christmas, retail stores will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, while on Friday, December 24, they will close at 6 p.m.

Shops across Greece will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26. [AMNA]

Shopping
READ MORE
[Kostas Apostolos/Intime News]
NEWS

New restrictions go into effect to save Christmas

shops-can-serve-customers-with-click-away-system-says-minister
NEWS

Shops can serve customers with ‘click-away’ system, says minister

survey-pandemic-is-main-driving-force-behind-rapid-growth-of-e-commerce
TECHNOLOGY

Survey: Pandemic is main driving force behind rapid growth of e-commerce

attica-supermarkets-to-close-early-due-to-snow
SHOPPING

Attica supermarkets to close early due to snow

schools-could-possibly-reopen-jan-8-says-spokesman
NEWS

Schools could possibly reopen Jan. 8, says spokesman

[InTime News]
NEWS

Health minister rules out general lockdown but not other measures