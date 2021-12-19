NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 2,831 new cases, 91 deaths

[Reuters]

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, and so did intubations, but deaths rose sharply, health authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 2,831 from 4,345 the day before. There were also 91 deaths, up from 63 Friday and 662 patients on ventilators, down from 684 Saturday and 708 last Sunday.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 38 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 64.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (954), followed by Thessaloniki (480) and Iraklio, Crete (85).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,034,070 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 19,891 fatalities.

