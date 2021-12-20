Mitsotakis in Sofia for talks with PM, president

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected in Sofia on Monday for a meeting with Bulgaria’s newly-elected premier Kiril Petkov.

The meeting with Petkov, whose new centrist faction We Continue The Change (PP) won Bulgaria’s third national election this year in November, is scheduled to take place at 9.45 a.m.

At 11 a.m. Mitsotakis will meet with the country’s president, Rumen Radev, who last month won a second term in office.

Talks are expected to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, political developments in the Balkan region, energy and migration.