tsipras-renews-call-for-early-election

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has renewed his call for an early election over the country’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising prices.

Speaking at a conference on digitalization Monday, Tsipras said that public trust in the conservative government has been irreparably damaged by failure to respond to the “dual challenge” posed by Covid-19 and inflation.

“Protecting human lives and social cohesion should be top priorities at the moment,” Tsipras said, adding that allowing the conservatives more time in power “carries risk” for the country.

The ex-premier called for the resignation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the 2022 budget debate Saturday.

Mitsotakis, whose New Democracy party maintains a solid lead in opinion polls, has repeatedly rejected speculation of a snap vote saying that elections will take place at the end of his four year term in 2023.