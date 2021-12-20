NEWS

Greek PM urges Turkey to end provocations

greek-pm-urges-turkey-to-end-provocations

Turkey must end its provocations in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean, including lifting its “outrageous” casus belli (cause of war) against Greece, if it wants to normalize bilateral ties and relations with the European Union, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his newly-elected Bulagrian counterpart Kiril Petkov in Sofia, Mitsotakis made clear that Greece is keen to see progress in relations between Turkey and the 27-member bloc, “as we will be the first to benefit [from such a development].”
 
Asked about the challenges facing the two Balkan countries as a result of pressure from immigration, Mitsotakis emphasized that the external borders of Greece and Bulgaria are also European borders.

“Both countries are protecting [these borders] effectively, with respect to human rights,” he said.

