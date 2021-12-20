thessaloniki-prosecutor-probing-homophobic-incident-in-school

A chief prosecutor in Thessaloniki has ordered a preliminary investigation into press reports that two school girls were threatened by fellow students when they presented LGBTQI flags during an exchange of Christmas gifts at school.

The incident happened last Friday (Dec. 17) after one female student gave the flags to a classmate. During the break, a group of students allegedly tore some of the rainbow flags, threatened the girls and shouted that “homosexuality has no place in Greece.”

Local press reports said the parents of the two students reported the incident and expressed fears for the safety of their children while at school.

The prosecutor will investigate whether offences such as unlawful violence have been committed and invite students, parents and teachers to give testimonies on the incident.