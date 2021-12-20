NEWS

Pharmacist has license revoked for falsifying rapid tests

pharmacist-has-license-revoked-for-falsifying-rapid-tests

A pharmacist in Crete was found guilty on Monday of providing falsified rapid tests and had his license revoked for six months. He also faces a 27-month jail term, on a 3-year probation, and fines up to 3,600 euros.

The pharmacist was granted probation on the condition that he pay the University General Hospital of Heraklion 1000 euros.

The pharmacist faced charges that he falsified medical certificates and violated ongoing pandemic measures, at the risk of infecting an indefinite amount of people. He had requested a delay which was rejected by the court. [Cretalive]

Coronavirus Crime
READ MORE
cyprus-pledges-to-protect-schools-after-bomb-attack
NEWS

Cyprus pledges to protect schools after bomb attack

[InTime News]
NEWS

Coronavirus denier arrested for suing son’s school

[InTime News]
NEWS

PAOK stadium investigated for failure to enforce coronavirus measures

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-fake-vaccine-certificates
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into fake vaccine certificates

[InTime News]
NEWS

Over 90,000 inspections and checks carried out to enforce new measures

venue-in-athens-has-operating-license-revoked-for-60-days
NEWS

Venue in Athens has operating license revoked for 60 days