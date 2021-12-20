pharmacist-has-license-revoked-for-falsifying-rapid-tests

A pharmacist in Crete was found guilty on Monday of providing falsified rapid tests and had his license revoked for six months. He also faces a 27-month jail term, on a 3-year probation, and fines up to 3,600 euros.

The pharmacist was granted probation on the condition that he pay the University General Hospital of Heraklion 1000 euros.

The pharmacist faced charges that he falsified medical certificates and violated ongoing pandemic measures, at the risk of infecting an indefinite amount of people. He had requested a delay which was rejected by the court. [Cretalive]