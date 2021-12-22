violent-incidents-on-the-rise-at-schools-in-greece

Social workers are increasingly concerned about the growing number of violent incidents at schools.

According to psychologists and social workers who work the SOS 1056 helpline operated by the Child’s Smile, an average of almost two cases of violence and bullying have been reported each day since September.

Since the beginning of the academic year, the Child’s Smile has received 91 requests for intervention to prevent violence in schools.

“The phenomenon has intensified, especially in the last two months,” said Foteini Papadatou, a psychologist with the Child’s Smile.

Although surveys suggest around 27% of pupils in Greece have experienced bullying, the latest incidents are characterized by violence. Papadatou said the parents were also upset with the reactions of the other children, who remained uninvolved, “just taking out their phones to record the incident.”