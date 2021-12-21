nineteen-people-deported-to-bangladesh

Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the country illegally departed from Athens on a charter flight and were deported on Monday.

It was the first deportation to Bangladesh since 2016, thanks to the joint efforts of the Greek and Austrian governments.

The operation took place under the coordination of Frontex.

In the first 11 months of 2021, a total of 10,623 people left either for Europe or third countries through the mechanisms of deportation, return and relocation of third country nationals.

At the same time, 8,031 people arrived in Greece.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis noted that “Greece implements a strict, but fair immigration policy,” and it deports those who are not entitled to international protection.

“Today is an important day in cooperation with Frontex, after five years we have started compulsory deportations to Bangladesh again,” he said.