Greek minister warns of energy hikes ahead, calls for EU response

Greece’s minister for energy and the environment, Kostas Skrekas warned counterparts meeting in Brussels on Monday of rising electricity and gas costs and called for a European response to address the impact on households and businesses.

“If the market forecasts are verified, European citizens will be asked to pay up to over 350 billion euros due to increases in electricity and gas prices. In the face of this exceptional situation, we cannot remain indifferent,” he said.

“A central European mechanism must therefore be set up to support vulnerable households and small and medium-sized enterprises in the face of exceptional energy increases,” Skrekas added.

