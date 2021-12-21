Vaccine coverage highest in navy, lowest in air force

Vaccine coverage in the Hellenic Navy General Staff is the highest among Greece’s three military forces, data submitted by the minister of defense showed on Monday.

According to a report presented to lawmakers in Parliament by Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, just under 72.6% of the navy’s permanent staff has been vaccinated against Covid-19. The rate of coverage is early 10 percentage points lower in the army at 63.5%, and lowest in the air force at 62.2%.

“The percentage of immunity, however, is much higher if you add the people who have recovered and have the relevant certificate,” said Panagiotopoulos.

He noted that continuing to encourage vaccination and inform service men and women of the perils of Covid-19 remains a top ministry priority, adding that booster shots have been available to the armed forces since November 5.