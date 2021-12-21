NEWS

Appointment-free vaccination being offered in Thessaloniki

[AP]

In a bid to increase protection in the community and avert a holiday surge of new Covid-19 cases, the city of Thessaloniki will be offering free vaccines, without an appointment, on Thursday.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, mobile vaccination units will be parked on downtown Aristotelous Square from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., administering vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will be using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and administering all three doses, depending on where people are is in their inoculation program.

