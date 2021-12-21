NEWS

Seven rescued after fishing boat runs aground

seven-rescued-after-fishing-boat-runs-aground
[InTime News]

Seven people had to be rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on Monday afternoon off the northern coast of Makronissos, a tiny island near the Greek capital in the western Aegean, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday. 

Two coast guard patrol boats and private vessels took part in the rescue effort, taking the fishing boat’s crew to safety to Keratea on the East Attica coast. No injuries were reported.

In the meantime, the port authority at Lavrio was investigating the incident and had banned the fishing boat from sailing until it was given the all-clear.

READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Appointment-free vaccination being offered in Thessaloniki

ex-fire-chief-to-stand-trial-over-deadly-2018-east-attica-blaze
NEWS

Ex-fire chief to stand trial over deadly 2018 East Attica blaze

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks during joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov after their meeting in Sofia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Mitsotakis is paying his first visit to Bulgaria and this is also the first official visit Bulgaria's new prime minister hosts. [Valentina Petrova/AP]
NEWS

Greek, Bulgarian PMs talk regional stability, energy

[InTime News]
NEWS

Vaccine coverage highest in navy, lowest in air force

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]
NEWS

Stricter testing on the table for holiday season

[Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters]
NEWS

EU backs Novavax shot as region’s fifth Covid-19 vaccine