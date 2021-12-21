seven-rescued-after-fishing-boat-runs-aground

Seven people had to be rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on Monday afternoon off the northern coast of Makronissos, a tiny island near the Greek capital in the western Aegean, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Two coast guard patrol boats and private vessels took part in the rescue effort, taking the fishing boat’s crew to safety to Keratea on the East Attica coast. No injuries were reported.

In the meantime, the port authority at Lavrio was investigating the incident and had banned the fishing boat from sailing until it was given the all-clear.