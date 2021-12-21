man-remanded-for-attempted-murder-and-rape-of-girlfriend

A 39-year-old man was remanded to pretrial custody in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday after answering to attempted murder and rape charges and failing to plead his case for release to a magistrate and a prosecutor.

The man is accused of stabbing his 38-year-old after trying to rape her. According to reports, he admitted to grabbing a knife and injuring his 38-year-old woman after “losing control” during what he described as a “fight over something inconsequential.”

“I did not mean to kill her or rape her,” he reportedly said of the incident, which occurred at the couple’s apartment in downtown Thessaloniki last Saturday.

Police responded to a call for help from the 38-year-old woman, who was reportedly found sitting on the couch half-naked, with a stab wound to her neck. The couple’s young child was in the same room at the time, according to investigators.