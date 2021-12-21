eight-nursing-home-residents-die-of-covid-19-in-a-month

Eight residents of a private elderly home facility in the city of Patras in western Greece died of Covid-19 in the last month. Seven of them had not been vaccinated.

The first infections were detected in Nov. 19 while an additional but unspecified number of residents are currently in hospital in serious condition.

Achaia’s deputy regional governor Charalambos Bonanos said two more seniors in the same facility died from comorbidities in recent days, who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Asked whether the nursing home’s employees had been inoculated, Bonanos said checks performed “on those who have been declared in the Ergani labor database” show that they had.

He said authorities are investigating the source of the infection and whether the facility abided by the health protocols required for its operation.