total-number-of-deaths-in-greece-surpass-20-000

Authorities reported 77 fatalities in Greece during their daily briefing on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 20,055. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 6,424 new coronavirus cases. and stated that there are currently 661 intubated patients in ICUs across Greece.

The cases were identified from 555,381 tests, with a positivity rate of 1.15%.

Most of the intubated patients (545 or 82.45%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the remaining (116 or 17.55%) being fully vaccinated.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, had the greatest number of new cases with 2,264, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki coming in second with 1,003.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,044,301.